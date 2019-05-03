Death toll rises to 87 in South Africa floods

South Africa on map
South Africa on map

The South African authorities on Friday revised the death toll from the recent flooding to 87, up from the previous 70.

The widespread flooding over the Easter weekend, resulted in the loss of 87 lives in KwaZulu-Natal, Eastern Cape and the Free State provinces.

Kwa-Zulu Natal, however, accounts for 71 of the fatalities, the National Disaster Management Centre (NDMC) said.

Heavy storms swept through the three provinces late April, causing severe flooding, which left behind a trail of destruction and displaced thousands of people.

The storms inflicted massive damage on critical public and private infrastructure, including health and educational facilities; as well as road and railway infrastructure across the three provinces, most notably in KwaZulu-Natal and the Eastern Cape, the NDMC said.

President Cyril Ramaphosa on Tuesday declared a period of national mourning for the flood victims in what was believed to be the worst natural disaster in the country for years.

During the mourning period from May 1 to May 7, the national flag would fly at half-mast at every station in the country.

Also on Friday, Minister of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs Zweli Mkhize, classified the flooding in KwaZulu-Natal as a provincial disaster.

Mr Mkhize said his ministry was working closely with other ministries, including human settlements, defence, police, social development, water and sanitation.

He listed others as public works, health, basic education and home affairs ministries to ensure that priority post-disaster activities were undertaken.

(Xinhua/NAN)

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

 

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

NEVER MISS A THING AGAIN! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD: This space is available for a Text_Ad.. Call Willie on +2347088095401 for more information

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.