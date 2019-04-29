Tanzania rules out banning use of artificial nails, eyelashes

Tanzania

Tanzanian authorities on Monday said they would not impose a ban on the use of artificial nails and eyelashes after the Tanzania Food and Drugs Authority (TFDA) assessment revealed that they caused no human health problems.

Hussein Mwinyi, Minister of Defence and National Service, told parliament in the capital Dodoma that the government would not ban artificial nails and eyelashes after an assessment had found out that the fake nails were safe and suitable for human use.

Mr Mwinyi, also a professional medical doctor, said: “An assessment done by TFDA has shown that fake nails and eye ashes have no side effects to mankind.’’

In her question, the Member of Parliament on Special Seats, Rukia Ahmed, had wanted to know measures being taken by the government to enforce legal steps against the use of fake nails and eyelashes among women.

The decision by the government not to ban artificial nails and eyelashes came six months after lawmakers in Tanzania were banned by Speaker of the National Assembly Job Ndugai from entering parliament with fake nails and eyelashes.

Mr Ndugai had imposed the ban after Deputy Minister for Health, Faustine Ndungulile, had raised concerns about the health risks posed by fake nails and eyelashes.

The speaker said the ban would also apply to visitors to parliament.

(Reuters/NAN)

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

 

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

NEVER MISS A THING AGAIN! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD: This space is available for a Text_Ad.. Call Willie on +2347088095401 for more information

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.