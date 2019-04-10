Man ‘resurrected’ by controversial South African pastor dies

Briton Elliot pictured in the coffin who was reportedly raised from the dead by South African preacher Alph Lukau in blue has died (Photo ALPH LUKAU FACEBOOK) (1)
Brighton Elliot Moyo, the man who made headlines across the world in February when he was ‘resurrected’ from the dead in controversial circumstances by a pastor, Alph Lukau, has died.

Several Zimbabwean news publications reported that he passed on after a brief illness.

According to H-Metro, Elliot died in a village called St Luke’s in South Africa.

A family member who spoke with H-Metro said Elliot was buried on Saturday.

The relative said Elliot’s stomach began swelling and did not stop for three days. On the third day, he died.

He is survived by his wife only as they had no children, a close family member who spoke with H-Metro also said.

The self-declared prophet took the world by storm in February after he claimed to have resurrected the deceased at his church in Johannesburg.

A group of funeral directors in South Africa threatened to sue the preacher for the ‘spectacle’ he put on in which he appeared to convince churchgoers that he raised a man from death.

It was later discovered that the purported resurrection was ‘stage-managed’ and Lukau had to apologise.

