Saudi tourist drowns in Uganda’s Nile River after taking selfie

The body of a tourist from Saudi Arabia who drowned in the River Nile in Uganda after falling in while taking a selfie has been retrieved, the Police said on Wednesday.

The man fell into the river while taking pictures at the Kalagala Falls on Saturday, and his body was found downstream by a fisherman on Tuesday, local police spokesperson Hellen Butoto told dpa.

“He was taking selfies when he fell into the river from a very slippery rock on which he was standing.

“His friends failed to help. His body was retrieved very early on Tuesday by a fisherman,’’ she said.

The Nile, the world’s longest river, runs through Uganda and the river’s numerous falls and rapids are a major tourist attraction.

Deaths while taking selfies are becoming more common as tourists use their mobile phones to try to capture images in precarious spots.

(dpa/NAN)