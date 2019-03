Related News

Fourteen people have been killed in a landslide at a mine in Eastern Congo, an official said on Thursday.

Another 16 were injured in the accident at the cassiterite mine.

The incident occurred near the city of Nyabibwe, South Kivu Province on Wednesday, Dede Tshibwabwa, a local official, told dpa.

Cassiterite is a tin oxide mineral.

“We are searching for any other bodies,’’ Tshibwabwa said.

Mining is a major activity in mineral-rich eastern Congo.

(dpa/NAN)