Kenyan teacher who donates earnings to poor students wins $1 million prize

Peter Tabichi, a science teacher from rural Kenya, who gives away most of his salary to support poorer pupils, has won a $1 million prize (about N360 million) for the world’s best teacher.

Mr Tabichi won the 2019 Varkey Foundation Global Teacher Prize and received his prize at a ceremony in Dubai on Sunday night.

It was hosted by Hollywood actor, Hugh Jackman.

The competition is intended to raise the status of the teaching profession.

He was nominated alongside 9,999 persons drawn from 179 countries.

The award organisers said the math and physics teacher at Keriko secondary school in Pwani Village, gives away 80 per cent of his income to help the poorest students at the poorly-equipped and overcrowded school who can not afford uniforms and books.

According to information on the award website, more than 90 per cent of his pupils are from poor families and almost a third are orphans or have only one parent.

Despite only having one computer, a poor internet connection and a student-teacher ratio of 58:1, he started a “talent nurturing club” and expanded the school’s science club, helping pupils design research projects of such quality that many now qualify for national competitions.

Mr Tabichi’s students have taken part in international science competitions and won an award from the Royal Society of Chemistry after harnessing local plant life to generate electricity.