Air strike kills four people in Somalia

somalia-MMAP-md
Somalia on map

An air strike near the Somalian town of Afgoye has killed four people, a relative of one of the victims told Reuters on Tuesday.

Abdiqadir Nur, an employee of telecommunications company Hormuud Telecom, and three others died at around 01:30 GMT as they drove through the village of Laanta Buuro in the country’s southwestern Lower Shabelle region, about 45km (28 miles) from the capital Mogadishu.

“Nur and three others died on the spot. His brother Mahad Nur is totally burnt,’’ Nur’s cousin Abdullahi Ali said.

It was not immediately clear who was responsible for the strike.

The U.S. frequently carries out such attacks in the Horn of Africa country.

The attacks are to support Somalia’s UN-backed central government, which has been battling Islamist group Al Shabaab for years.

The militants were pushed out of Mogadishu in 2011, but retain a strong presence in southern and central parts of the country.

The U.S. Africa Command (AFRICOM) did not immediately respond to an emailed request for comment.

Al Shabaab says relatives of those killed in air strikes are often motivated to join the militant group, which wants to impose strict Islamic law in Somalia.

(Reuters/NAN)

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

 

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

NEVER MISS A THING AGAIN! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD: This space is available for a Text_Ad.. Call Willie on +2347088095401 for more information

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.