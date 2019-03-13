Tunisia’s mysterious baby deaths rise to 15

Related News

An infant died under unclear circumstances at a hospital in Tunisia, bringing the number of unexplained baby deaths at a hospital in the country to 15 since last week, a judicial official said on Wednesday.

Recently, the Tunisian health minister, Abderraouf Cherif, resigned over the deaths at the Rabta hospital in Tunis after 11 newborns were initially reported dead.

Judicial spokesman Sofiene Selliti said that prosecutors were investigating the 15 deaths.

“Investigations will uncover the circumstances,” Selliti added without further details.

On Monday, acting Health Minister Sonia Ben Cheikh said samples taken from the maternity section at the hospital were being analysed at three laboratories to ascertain the cause of death.

Tunisia has struggled with an economic slowdown, public unrest unleashed by the 2011 revolt that toppled long-time dictator Zine El Abidine Ben Ali and ensuing attacks by militant insurgents. (dpa/NAN)