South African lawmakers oppose VFS monopoly on visas

South Africa on map
South Africa on map

South African lawmakers on Tuesday castigated the Department of Home Affairs (DHA) for its decision to grant VFS Global a further two years’ extension of their agreement to administer the issuing of visas.

The decision to extend the contract is in direct violation of the Public Finance Management Act and relevant regulations on procurement within competitive bidding processes, Parliament’s Portfolio Committee on Home Affairs said in a statement.

The committee said it would write a letter to the Minister of Home Affairs, Siyabonga Cwele, to review the contract with the Dubai-based VFS Global.

VFS Global manages visa and passport issuance-related administrative and non-discretionary tasks for a number of governments.

Parliamentary spokesperson, Malatswa Molepo, said South African lawmakers would like to hear from Cwele about the possibility of going out on an open tender process.

Also his plans to build capacity within his department to quickly process visa applications.

The minister will be expected to respond to the committee within a week to ensure that the matter is dealt with before Parliament rises.

The initial contract was entered into in 2010 and nine years down the line, the department continues to renew a contract with only one company, said Molepo.

South African lawmakers have over the past year raised concerns about the VFS contract, calling the contract a systematic and deliberate creation to support a monopoly.

Monopoly, that is surely not good for broadening of economic participation and impede entry for smaller companies within the field.

“It is even more concerning that the department has extended the scope of work of VFS to establish services in countries it did not have previously,” said Committee Chairperson, Hlomani Chauke.

It also raises concerns about the legitimacy and bona fides of the contract, Chauke added.

The monopoly in the issuing of visas has drawn wide criticism from home and abroad.

Such monopoly has led to few processed visa applications in key tourism markets such as China, Nigeria and India, seriously impacting the numbers of tourists coming into South Africa.

The lack of capacity at the DHA to process visa applications is also a matter of concern as it hampers the actualisation of President Cyril Ramaphosa’s stated intention to grow South African economy through tourism, Chauke said. (Xinhua/NAN)

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

 

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

NEVER MISS A THING AGAIN! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD: This space is available for a Text_Ad.. Call Willie on +2347088095401 for more information

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.