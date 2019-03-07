South Africa’s net foreign reserves rise to $43.7bn

Related News

South Africa’s net foreign reserves inched up to $43.659 billion in February from $43.589 billion in January, the Reserve Bank said on Thursday.

The central bank data showed that gross reserves also edged higher, rising to $50.836 billion from $50.832 billion previously.

The forward position, which represents the central bank’s unsettled or swap transactions, fell to $1.369 billion in February from $1.382 billion in the previous month.

(Reuters/NAN)