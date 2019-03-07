South Africa’s net foreign reserves rise to $43.7bn

1111_cyril-ramaphosa_650x455
Cyril Ramaphosa

South Africa’s net foreign reserves inched up to $43.659 billion in February from $43.589 billion in January, the Reserve Bank said on Thursday.

The central bank data showed that gross reserves also edged higher, rising to $50.836 billion from $50.832 billion previously.

The forward position, which represents the central bank’s unsettled or swap transactions, fell to $1.369 billion in February from $1.382 billion in the previous month.

(Reuters/NAN)

Ekenne Campaign AD

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

 

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

NEVER MISS A THING AGAIN! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD: This space is available for a Text_Ad.. Call Willie on +2347088095401 for more information

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.