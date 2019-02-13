Egypt executes three over police officer’s killing

Egypt on map
Egypt executed three people on Wednesday who were sentenced to death for the killing of a senior police officer during a raid in Cairo in 2013.

The case is related to the killing of Nabil Farag in September 2013, when he led police to storm the area of Kerdassa, on the Western outskirts of the Egyptian capital, to arrest wanted militants.

The crackdown came a few months after the army deposed President Mohammed Morsi, a senior official in the Muslim Brotherhood, following mass protests against his rule.

In 2016, the Giza Criminal Court sentenced seven defendants to death by hanging.

However, in January 2018, an appeals court upheld the death sentence for three defendants and sentenced the rest to life in prison.

At least five others are serving a 10-year sentence in the same case.

Months after Mr Morsi’s ouster, Egyptian authorities declared the Muslim Brotherhood a terrorist organisation.

Since then, hundreds of the militant group’s members and followers have been put on trial and given heavy sentences in different cases. (dpa/NAN)

