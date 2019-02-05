Zambia orders suspension of DSTV show over homosexuality

DSTV
DSTV

Zambia’s broadcasting regulator on Tuesday ordered Africa’s biggest television operator, Multichoice, to suspend a reality show for allegedly promoting homosexuality.

The Independent Broadcasting Authority (IBA) said Multi Choice Zambia, a unit of the South Africa-based television operator, should immediately suspend the “Lusaka Hustle’’ reality show on its Zambezi Magic on the DSTV platform.

According to the regulator, this follows public outcries that the show promoted a lifestyle contrary to Zambia’s values and culture.

“The Authority has received several comments from the public concerning the shows in question.

“And as such, has directed Multichoice Zambia to withdraw the ‘Lusaka Hustle’ reality show in public interest,’’ IBA Director General, Josephine Mapoma, said.

On Sunday, Minister of National Guidance and Religious Affairs Godfridah Sumaili asked the television operator to suspend the reality show which was launched in January. (Xinhua/NAN)

Okowa Campaign AD

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

 

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

NEVER MISS A THING AGAIN! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD: New Discovery! Click Here To See A Miracle Device That Can Cure DIABETES, BLOOD PRESSURE, STROKE, ARTHRITIS, PAINS, OBESITY And 50 Other CHRONIC DISEASES Without Drugs Or Herbs.. Click Here Now To See It

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.