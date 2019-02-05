Zambia orders suspension of DSTV show over homosexuality

Zambia’s broadcasting regulator on Tuesday ordered Africa’s biggest television operator, Multichoice, to suspend a reality show for allegedly promoting homosexuality.
The Independent Broadcasting Authority (IBA) said Multi Choice Zambia, a unit of the South Africa-based television operator, should immediately suspend the “Lusaka Hustle’’ reality show on its Zambezi Magic on the DSTV platform.
According to the regulator, this follows public outcries that the show promoted a lifestyle contrary to Zambia’s values and culture.
“The Authority has received several comments from the public concerning the shows in question.
“And as such, has directed Multichoice Zambia to withdraw the ‘Lusaka Hustle’ reality show in public interest,’’ IBA Director General, Josephine Mapoma, said.
On Sunday, Minister of National Guidance and Religious Affairs Godfridah Sumaili asked the television operator to suspend the reality show which was launched in January. (Xinhua/NAN)
