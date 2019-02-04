Fourth student dies after school walkway collapse in South Africa

Related News

A fourth student has died after being injured when a walkway collapsed at a school in Vanderbijlpark, South of Johannesburg, Steve Mabona, spokesperson at the Education Department confirmed on Monday.

Mr Mabona, the spokesperson for the Gauteng education department, sent dpa a statement on the death.

“The fourth child died on February 2 at a local hospital. His condition was worrisome, as he went in and out of the theatre on several occasions,’’ the statement said.

“Unfortunately, he succumbed to serious injuries,’’ it added.

Two boys and one girl, aged between 14 and 17, died on February 1, after the shock from the collapse of the walkway at their school. Consequently, over 20 others were injured.

Police are investigating the incident, the cause of which is yet unclear.

(dpa/NAN)