Kenya’s apex bank says national debt hits 56.5 percent of GDP

Uhuru Kenyatta
Kenya's President Uhuru Kenyatta delivers a statement to members of the media at the State House in Nairobi, Kenya September 21, 2017. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Kenya’s Central Bank governor, Patrick Njoroge, says the national debt reached 56.5 percent of the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) in September 2018.

Mr Njoroge told a news conference on Tuesday in Nairobi that the apex bank, however, had room to refinance the debt to reduce the costs of servicing it.

He said that the apex bank would achieve this by lengthening the maturity profiles to cushion the shocks.

“There is scope for the reorganisation of the debt portfolio, including replacing more expensive debts with cheaper debts,” he said.

The governor said that the debt profile had risen from 42 percent to 56.5 percent of the GDP since President Uhuru Kenyatta came to power in 2013, angering opposition critics.

Mr Njoroge said the credit risk for banks was easing and cautioned banks against reckless lending.

Okowa Campaign AD

He said that bad debts among Kenyan banks jumped to 12.4 percent of the total credit in 2018, the highest level in more than a decade.

The governor said that the economy was expected to expand by 6.3 percent this year from an estimated 6.1 percent in 2018, driven by expansion in agriculture and services.

Policymakers held that the Central Bank’s rate was 9.0 percent on Monday, citing the vibrant economy and benign inflation. (Reuters/NAN)

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

 

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

NEVER MISS A THING AGAIN! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD: New Discovery! Click Here To See A Miracle Device That Can Cure DIABETES, BLOOD PRESSURE, STROKE, ARTHRITIS, PAINS, OBESITY And 50 Other CHRONIC DISEASES Without Drugs Or Herbs.. Click Here Now To See It

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.