Sudan freezes credentials of two journalists

Sudan has frozen the press credentials of two journalists, including one working for Saudi-owned Al Arabiya, an official at the country’s external information council, which deals with foreign media organizations, said on Monday.
“The foreign information council has observations on the performance of the Al Arabiya correspondent and the freeze will continue until a review of both journalists’ status is carried out,” the official said.
(Reuters/NAN)
