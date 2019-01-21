Former Zambia VP dies at 68 in South Africa after illness

Related News

Former Zambian Vice-President, Lupando Mwape, 68, died in South Africa where he was evacuated for specialised treatment, the Zambia Daily Mail reported on Monday.

Mr Mwape, who served under late President Levy Mwanawasa from 2004 to 2006, died on Monday in a Johannesburg hospital following his evacuation by the government last week.

The former vice-president was hospitalised at the University Teaching Hospital in Lusaka, the country’s capital, before his evacuation.

Vernon Mwaanga, Zambia’s veteran politician and a former diplomat, expressed sadness over the death of Mr Mwape.

“He was a decent man, who served with humility and unrivaled integrity.

“A deeply religious man, who respected all people regardless of their status in society,” Mwaanga said in a statement.

Mr Mwape was born in the Northern Province and started his political career in September 2000 when he was elected Member of Parliament for Lukasha.

In May 2001, he was appointed Minister of Transport and Communication and also concurrently served as Chairman of Africa Telecommunication Union (ATU); and Member of the Zambia National Tender Board (ZNTB).

He also served as Co-chair of TAZARA Council of Ministers and became Chair from 2002 – 2003.

Between June and October 2004, he was Provincial Minister of Zambia’s Northern Province.

Mr Mwape served as the Vice President of the Republic of Zambia from October 2004 to October 2006.

(Reuters/NAN)