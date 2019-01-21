Egypt to invest $9bn in refineries upgrade

Egypt on map
Egypt on map

Egypt plans to upgrade six oil refineries at a cost of about $9 billion over four years to increase domestic oil production to 41 million tonnes a year, Tarek El Molla, the petroleum minister, has said.

Mr El Molla said during a conference in Cairo late on Sunday in Cairo that the aim was to secure crude oil supplies for Egyptian refineries to increase the volume of refined products.

Egypt currently has eight refineries with a capacity of 38 million tonnes, of which only 25 million tonnes are utilised.

(Reuters/NAN)

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

 

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

NEVER MISS A THING AGAIN! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD: New Discovery! Click Here To See A Miracle Device That Can Cure DIABETES, BLOOD PRESSURE, STROKE, ARTHRITIS, PAINS, OBESITY And 50 Other CHRONIC DISEASES Without Drugs Or Herbs.. Click Here Now To See It

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.