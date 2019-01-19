Dozens killed in al-Shabaab attack on Somali military base

Al-Shabab
Al-Shabab

Dozens of al-Shabaab militants were killed on Saturday as they launched an attack on a military base in Somalia, a government official said.

The militants began by detonating an explosives-packed vehicle at an entrance to the Bar-Sanguni base, said Ali Mohamed Mohamud, a general and senior Somali army commander.

An intense exchange of gunfire followed but Somali soldiers were able to regain full control of the base located in Lower Juba province, he said.

There were contradicting tallies as to the number of people killed.

The general said seven Somali soldiers died, while al-Shabaab put the number at 15.

Jubbaland regional security minister Abdirashid Hassan Abdinur told state-run Radio Mogadishu that 73 militants were killed. Al-Shabaab’s radio station did not say how many of its fighters died.

Al-Shabaab, a group affiliated with the international al-Qaeda terrorist network, launches regular attacks against government officials, foreigners, hotels and restaurants within the volatile nation.

The jihadist group claimed responsibility for a gun and bombing attack at an upscale hotel in Nairobi, Kenya on Tuesday in which 21 people were killed.

(dpa/NAN)

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

 

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

NEVER MISS A THING AGAIN! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD: New Discovery! Click Here To See A Miracle Device That Can Cure DIABETES, BLOOD PRESSURE, STROKE, ARTHRITIS, PAINS, OBESITY And 50 Other CHRONIC DISEASES Without Drugs Or Herbs.. Click Here Now To See It

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.