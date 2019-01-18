Zimbabwean govt orders another Internet services shutdown

Related News

Zimbabwean Government has ordered another complete shutdown of Internet services, to disrupt communication among protesters demonstrating against fuel price hikes and rising living costs.

The country’s biggest mobile network operator, Econet, told subscribers on Friday that the government issued another order which it had to comply with.

“The earlier directives are already the subject of a pending High Court application.

“We sincerely apologise for all inconvenience caused by the acts of government which are beyond our reasonable control,’’ the operator said.

It, however, followed an earlier blackout of over 24 hours between Tuesday and Wednesday.

Social media platforms including WhatsApp, Twitter and Facebook remained shut after the government believed that protesters were exchanging information to carry on with their activities.

However, Internet users could still communicate on WhatsApp and another platform called Telegram after installing VPNs on their Smartphones.

This may have prompted the government to order the second Internet blackout.

(Xinhua/NAN)