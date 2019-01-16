Zimbabwe’s Econet suspends internet services on government order

Econet Wireless logo
Econet Wireless logo

Econet Wireless Zimbabwe, the country’s largest mobile operator, said on Wednesday its internet services had been cut off following an order from the government amid deadly protests in the country.

Econet said in a text message to customers in Harare, “We are obliged to act when directed to do so and the matter is beyond our control.”

The firm added that all networks and providers had suspended their services.

Three people, including a police officer, died during Monday’s demonstrations in the capital and second city Bulawayo, which were called by the main labour union to protest a sharp rise in the price of fuel and economic hardship.

Zimbabweans accuse the president, Emmerson Mnangagwa, of failing to live up to pre-election pledges to kick-start growth.

The residents said their purchasing power had been eroded by hyper-inflation, and using force to crush dissent like his predecessor, Robert Mugabe.

Internet services were cut by mid-morning on Tuesday, leaving many people without access to social media platforms.

There is the accusation that the government wanted to prevent images of its heavy handedness from being broadcast around the world.

Mr Mnangagwa has promised a clean break from 37-year rule of Mugabe, who was forced out in a de facto coup in November 2017.

(Reuters/NAN)

Advertisements

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

 

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

NEVER MISS A THING AGAIN! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD: New Discovery! Click Here To See A Miracle Device That Can Cure DIABETES, BLOOD PRESSURE, STROKE, ARTHRITIS, PAINS, OBESITY And 50 Other CHRONIC DISEASES Without Drugs Or Herbs.. Click Here Now To See It

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.