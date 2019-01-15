One confirmed dead, 200 arrested in Zimbabwe riots

Zimbabwe on map
Zimbabwe on map

One person was killed and over 200 arrested during protests in Harare over fuel price hike and worsening economic conditions, Zimbabwe’s security minister, Owen Ncube, has said.

“It is unfortunate that a life was lost, and several were injured during the skirmishes.

“Over 200 people have been arrested mainly in Harare, Chitungwiza and Bulawayo,” Mr Ncube added.

Zimbabwe police fired live ammunition and tear gas at protesters in parts of Harare on Monday after they turned out following a call by unions for a nationwide shutdown.

Zimbabwe’s Congress of Trade Unions called for a three-day strike after President Emmerson Mnangagwa announced on Sunday that he was doubling petrol prices, given a fuel shortfall.

The headquarters of Zimbabwe’s main opposition, Movement for Democratic Change (MDC) were damaged overnight on Monday to Tuesday.

“Unknown assailants tried to set the building on fire and destroyed windows,” Jacob Mafume, MDC spokesperson, told dpa.

Businesses and government offices were closed.

The government has deployed soldiers to Harare’s high density suburbs, where most of Monday’s unrest took place.

President Mnangagwa is currently out of the country, in Moscow, and is later scheduled to attend the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, looking to shore up investment.

(dpa/NAN)

Advertisements

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

 

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

NEVER MISS A THING AGAIN! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD: New Discovery! Click Here To See A Miracle Device That Can Cure DIABETES, BLOOD PRESSURE, STROKE, ARTHRITIS, PAINS, OBESITY And 50 Other CHRONIC DISEASES Without Drugs Or Herbs.. Click Here Now To See It

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.