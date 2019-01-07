Two suspects killed, seven captured in failed Gabon coup attempt

Related News

Gabon security forces killed two suspects in a failed coup attempt in the country and captured seven others on Monday, government spokesperson Guy-Bertrand Mapangou told reporters.

The plotters seized control of the national radio station early on Monday morning.

They then broadcast a message saying that President Ali Bongo was no longer fit for office.

After the coup announcement, over 300 people initially trooped to the streets to celebrate the coup, which was later crushed by government forces. (Reuters/NAN)