24 patients flee Congo Ebola center amid election protest

Democratic Republic of Congo’s health ministry said that 24 patients have fled an Ebola treatment center in Beni on Thursday.
The patients had to flee when it came under attack by people protesting the cancellation of Sunday’s presidential election in the eastern city.
Ministry spokeswoman Jessica Ilunga told Reuters that 17 of the patients had already tested negative for Ebola, while seven had not yet been tested.
Ilunga said that three patients had already returned to the center while health workers were in contact with 17 others to coordinate their return.
Health officials have addresses and phone numbers for the remaining four, she added. (Reuters/NAN)
