South Africa: Former President Zuma to pay back legal fees

The North Gauteng High Court has ordered that South Africa’s former president Jacob Zuma pay back millions the State spent on his legal fees to defend allegations against him over the past few years.
The legal fees come to more than R15 million (about N386 million), starting from 2006 when Mr Zuma was prosecuted in the spy tapes case.
Civil proceedings must now be instituted against Mr Zuma to recover the amounts paid by the State, Judge Aubrey Ledwaba ordered.
The official opposition party, the Democratic Alliance, brought the application to have Mr Zuma pay back the money – and later the Economic Freedom Fighters joined the case.
