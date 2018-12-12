Tunisian teachers stage “day of rage” protests to demand pay increase

Related News

Teachers across Tunisia staged massive anti-government protests on Wednesday to demand a pay increase, the second such action in less than a week.

The “day of rage’’ demonstrations came after talks between the nation’s teachers and the government failed to yield a solution to the long-standing dispute over pay and better working conditions.

Teachers marched from the headquarters of the influential Tunisian General Labour Union (UGTT) to the downtown Street of Habib Bourgeiba in the capital Tunis.

The demonstrators raised placards with demands that included increases in financial incentives and the right to an early pension.

Similar rallies were reported in other parts of the North African country, local residents said.

Teachers have boycotted overseeing school examinations since Dec. 3 amid the standoff.

The Secondary Education Union, a UGTT affiliate, said on Wednesday it would organise another “Day of Rage” protest outside the premises of the Education Ministry in Tunis on Dec.19.

The protests place more pressure on the Tunisian government, which is struggling to reform the economy amid criticism at home.

Tunisia’s economic slowdown resulted from the unrest that followed a 2011 revolt that toppled long-time dictator Ben Ali and ensuing attacks by militant insurgents.

Tunisia’s state workers staged nationwide general strike in October over wages.

The UGTT plans a new strike on January 17.

In recent months, Tunisia has been under pressure from international lenders, mainly the International Monetary Fund (IMF), to take drastic measures to revamp its economy.

(dpa/NAN)