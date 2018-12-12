Zimbabwean doctors’ strike enters second week

Related News

Striking doctors at Zimbabwe’s public hospitals on Wednesday promised to continue with their industrial action until the government addresses their grievances.

Zimbabwe Hospitals Doctors Association President, Elias Muzoremba, said this in a news conference.

The junior doctors went on strike on December 1 to press for better working conditions and improved supply of medical drugs and equipment.

This is their second strike this year after another one in March to press for the same issues.

“We recognise the effort by the minister of health in creating a negotiating platform for our grievances to be addressed.

“However, there has not been any progress. We have held a meeting but then there has not been a solid solution or plan to address these grievances,’’ Muzoremba said.

He said doctors were finding it difficult to work due to the acute shortage of equipment and drugs and the high cost of living.

“The main grievances are that the employer must secure medical equipment and drugs and we want to see the medication in the hospitals.

“We want to see the equipment in the hospitals not just mere promises with no tangible evidence on the ground,” Muzoremba said.

He said doctors also needed to be paid in U.S. dollars to cushion them from the rising cost of living.

“Since we are using the multi-currency system we can also be paid in U.S. dollars or there should be an alternative to match the raised cost of living.

“We need a crisis management plan because this cannot continue,” he added.

Health Minister, Obadiah Moyo, said last week the government had secured a 25 million dollars deal with India for the supply of medical drugs and equipment.

Mr Moyo said that drugs and equipment were expected in the country soon to ease the shortages. (Xinhua/NAN)