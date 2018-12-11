Uganda to complete electoral law amendments two years before poll – Official

Related News

Uganda’s Electoral Body on Tuesday disclosed the roadmap to the country’s 2021 general election.

According to the Electoral Commission (EC) strategic plan, the presidential, parliamentary and local council elections will be held in 2021.

The preparations for the elections would cost the country $235 million.

Sam Rwakoojo, Secretary to EC, said they decided to launch the road map early so that government can prepare the required resources in time.

“The strategic plan and roadmap are also designed to enhance transparency in the implementation of electoral programmes and activities,’’ Mr Rwakoojo said.

According to the roadmap, all electoral law amendments and enactments, as well as any new creations, should be completed by February 2019.

Prime Minister, Ruhakana Rugunda, promised that the government would provide the required funds to ensure that the exercise runs as planned.

“Government shall further take necessary measures to address any areas in the electoral laws that require review and or amendment.’’

Uganda last had general elections in 2016, where the current President Yoweri Museveni, emerged winner with 60.8 per cent of votes.

Although the opposition disputed the results in court, the judges found no reason to nullify the vote.

(Xinhua/NAN)