Suspected Rebels kill 10 in Eastern Congo – Officials

[Photo credit: Daily Post Nigeria]
[Photo credit: Daily Post Nigeria]

Persons suspected to be rebels killed 10 people in troubled Eastern Congo, Authorities told dpa on Tuesday.

The attack occurred overnight in the town of Oicha, in North Kivu province, with the Allied Democratic Forces (ADF) suspected of carrying out the killings, local administrator Donat Kibwana said.

“The attackers bypassed the army’s positions to attack civilians,’’ he said. “ 10 bodies were retrieved by health workers.’’

Mak Hazukay, a local army spokesman, confirmed the toll and said the military was “adjusting’’ its tactics in the face of the rebels’ attacks.

The ADF was formed in 1995 and is located in a mountainous Congo-Uganda border area.

It is known to use child soldiers and has been made responsible for gross rights violations.

It is one of the numerous rebel groups that are active in Eastern Congo, primarily fighting over the area’s rich mineral resources.

The ADF frequently launches attacks on civilians, but recently has been responsible for attacks on United Nations peacekeepers as well.

In November, suspected ADF militants killed seven UN peacekeepers also in North Kivu.

On December 5, the rebels were accused of killing 12 people in the Eastern Congo, mainly farmers working in their fields.

Eastern Congo is also in the midst of the second-worst Ebola outbreak in history, which has so far seen 498 cases and 167 deaths.

Militia attacks have hindered health workers and complicated the UN’s response to the crisis.

(dpa/NAN)

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

 

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

NEVER MISS A THING AGAIN! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD: To place a text-based advert here. Call Willie - +2347088095401

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.