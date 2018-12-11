China sends 100 peacekeepers to Sudan

Related News

A group of 100 Chinese peacekeepers departed from Beijing Capital International Airport to Darfur, Sudan on Tuesday for a one-year peacekeeping mission.

The peacekeepers are the first group of a 225-member sapper team, which is the 15th batch China has sent to the Darfur region.

The second group is scheduled to leave on December 18.

The team will be tasked with maintaining supplies and engineering projects, restoring buildings and constructing as well as repairing houses, roads and airports.

Team captain, Li Meng, said all members of the team have undergone special training in preparation for the tasks and have passed a test for fulfilling peacekeeping missions.

(Xinhua/NAN)