Motion filed to impeach Somali president — Official

The top official of Somali’s parliament administration said on Sunday he had filed a motion with the speaker of parliament to remove the country’s president, Mohamed Abdullahi, but the grounds for the move were unclear.
“We have filed an impeachment against the president of the federal republic of Somalia,” Abdikarim H. Abdi Buh said in a statement.
Constitutionally, 92 lawmakers have to sign a motion for it to be submitted to the speaker. Parliament may debate the motion a week later.
Somalia’s parliament has 275 lawmakers in total. A successful impeachment vote requires the backing of two-thirds of all MPs.
(Reuters/NAN)
