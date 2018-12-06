UN Western Sahara talks end, to resume 2019

Related News

Two days of UN talks on Western Sahara ended with all sides promising to meet again for a similar “roundtable” in the first quarter of 2019.

U.N. envoy, Horst Koehler, disclosed this to reporters after the meeting ended unexpectedly early on Thursday.

He declined to take questions from reporters.

However, Mr Koehler said the foreign ministers of Algeria, Morocco and Mauritania, as well as representatives of the Polisario Front independence movement, had “engaged openly and in a spirit of mutual respect”. (Reuters/NAN)