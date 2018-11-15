Ethiopia arrests intelligence chief – Attorney General

Related News

Ethiopia’s former deputy intelligence chief has been arrested, Attorney General Berhanu Tsegaye said on Twitter on Thursday.

The arrest was part of such latest moves by government targeting security officials for human rights abuses and corruption.

“Former deputy of NISS and Federal Police Commission Commissioner General Yared Zerihun has been apprehended by police,” Berhanu Tsegaye said.

He did not disclose any details, but the arrest followed the arrest of dozens of security officials on charges of human rights abuse and corruption. (Reuters/NAN)