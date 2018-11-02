Ethiopia officially launches visa-on-arrival scheme for all Africans

Related News

The Ethiopia Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Friday launched visa-on-arrival services for all fellow African citizens in order to realise a peaceful and integrated Africa.

This is contained in a statement issued by the ministry in Addis Ababa.

The Ethiopian government, under the leadership of Prime Minister, Abiy Ahmed, is working to realise the vision of our founding father to see a peaceful and integrated Africa, where minds, ideas and markets are open to trade,” the ministry said.

“The issuance of visa-on-arrival for fellow Africans will clearly demonstrate our commitment to the ideals of free movement of people across the continent and integration agenda.

These are also inscribed as objectives of the continental body, AU,” the ministry said, referring to the AU.

The East African country, which hosts the headquarters of the AU, hopes that the move will assist the AU’s initiative on the free movement of people.

The AU urged all African countries to issue visas on arrival as of 2023.

Ethiopia also hopes the visa-on-arrival initiative would facilitate the economic integration of Africa by pushing tourist flow to a higher level and help advance conference tourism.

(Xinhua/NAN)