Nine wounded as woman blows self up in Tunisia

Tunisian flag
Authorities said nine people, including eight policemen, were wounded when a woman blew herself up in central Tunis on Monday.

A spokesman for the Tunisian Interior Ministry described the incident as a “terrorist explosion”.

A witness reported an explosion on the central Habib Bourguiba avenue where police were cordoning off the area near

the capital’s landmark Municipal Theatre.

Ambulances could be heard rushing to the scene.

“I was in front of the theatre and heard a huge explosion and saw people fleeing,” witness Mohamed Rajib told

Reuters. (Reuters/NAN)

