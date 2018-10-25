Sahle-Work Zewde becomes Ethiopia’s first female president

Sahle-Work Zewde [Picture: The Star, Kenya]
Sahle-Work Zewde [Picture: The Star, Kenya]

Ethiopia has elected its first female president, Sahle-Work Zewde.

According to a report on BBC Africa, Ms Zewde was elected by members of parliament.

Ms Zewde’s emergence to the ceremonial position comes as the former president Mulatu Teshome resigned from office. Mr Teshome tendered his resignation to parliament on Wednesday.

In June 2018, Ms Zewde was appointed by the United Nations Secretary-General as his Special Representative to the African Union, and Head of the United Nations Office to the African Union at the level of Under-Secretary-General.

Her election comes after Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed appointed a cabinet with half the posts taken up by women.

NEVER MISS A THING AGAIN! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD: To place a text-based advert here. Call Willie - +2347088095401

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.