Sudan’s prime minister announces 15-month emergency economic reform plan Agency Report Related News Sudan’s Prime Minister, Moataz Moussa, announced before parliament on Wednesday a 15-month emergency economic reform plan including further austerity measures to begin this month. Sudan’s economy has been struggling since the south seceded in 2011. The seceded part took with it three-quarters of oil output, depriving Khartoum of a crucial source of foreign currency. (Reuters/NAN) WhatsApp

Facebook

Twitter

Email

LinkedIn

Print

Telegram

Google

Skype

More

Tumblr

Pinterest



Pocket

Reddit





DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

TEXT AD: To place a text-based advert here. Call Willie - +2347088095401

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.