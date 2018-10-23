South Sudan rebel leaders to attend peace day celebrations October 30

Related News

South Sudan government on Tuesday said all the opposition leaders that signed the revitalised peace agreement in Ethiopia were expected to attend peace day celebration scheduled for October 30.

Tut Galuak, Chairman of the Organising Committee, said that main opposition leader, Riek Machar along with other opposition groups would participate in the celebrations in Juba as a good gesture for cherishing reconciliation and unity.

“The president and the government are ready to host the event and demonstrate to the region and the world that Juba is committed to bringing lasting, durable peace to the people,” he said.

He said this was an indication that the peace deal was achieved.

President Salva Kiir and Mr Machar, leader of the Sudan People’s Liberation Army-in-opposition (SPLA-IO), inked the final peace deal mediated by Sudanese President Omar al-Bashir under the auspices of the Intergovernmental Authority on Development (IGAD), an east African bloc.

South Sudan plunged into warfare two years after gaining independence from Sudan in 2011 when a political dispute between Messrs Kiir and Machar exploded into military confrontation.

South Sudan’s conflict has now entered its fifth year since it erupted in 2013 after forces loyal to Mr Kiir and his former deputy Mr Machar engaged in combat.

The 2015 peace agreement to end the violence was again violated in July 2016 when the rival factions resumed fighting in the capital Juba, forcing Mr Machar to flee into exile.

Millions of South Sudanese civilians have sought refuge in neighbouring countries as the conflict rages on

The new agreement mediated by Sudan, reinstates Mr Machar, a former vice-president to his former role.

The U.S., Britain and Norway known as the Troika which oversees peace efforts, welcomed the signature of the deal by Messrs Kiir, Machar and other groups.

(Xinhua/NAN)