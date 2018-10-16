Liberia Charity Chief resigns after damning report on rape scandal

Related News

The Chief Executive of a U.S.-funded Charity in Liberia has temporarily resigned after a report alleged that a former senior staff member raped dozens of girls, the organisation said on Tuesday.

Katie Meyler, chief executive of More Than Me (MTM), has stepped down because of the allegations, MTM programme director Michelle Spada told journalists in the capital, Monrovia.

The resignation comes after a report was published on October 12, by ProPublica and TIME magazine.

According to the report, MTM co-founder Macintosh Johnson, who was HIV positive, raped at least 30 girls at a school in Monrovia run by the charity to promote women’s empowerment.

He was arrested in mid-2014 and died in 2016 while awaiting trial.

Some of the victims reportedly contracted the virus.

MTM issued a statement on its website on Monday promising to make “the safety of the children we serve our number one priority’’.

The charity has “a zero tolerance policy for sexual violence and exploitation,’’ the statement said.

It added that the organisation had launched an independent investigation and set up a panel to review it.

On Monday, a committee of seven Liberian government agencies said it was considering “appropriate legal action’’ in response to the allegations.

