Death toll in eastern Uganda landslide rises to 35

The death toll in the eastern Uganda landslide disaster has reached 35, police said on Friday.

Sowed Mansur, Elgon region police spokesperson, said police recovered a total of 35 bodies, most of whom came by running water from the mountains.

He added that the injured were more than 30 and were receiving treatment at Bududa Health Centre and Bukalasi Health Centre.

Torrential rains on Thursday triggered landslides in Bukalasi and Buwali sub-counties in Bududa district, leaving scores of people dead and property destroyed.

Uganda’s Red Cross, a relief organisation, said people were scared and fleeing their homes for safety as the downpour continued all over the mountainous Elgon region.

Ugandan president, Yoweri Museveni, on Thursday night urged the residents of the hit area to cooperate with the authorities to avoid more danger.

The Prime Minister, Ruhakana Rugunda, said the government had dispatched relief materials including food, blankets, tents and tarpaulins to affected people.

Mountainous eastern Uganda occasionally experiences landslides during the rainy season but the worst incident was recorded in 2010 where several landslides killed 300 people and left thousands homeless.

(Xinhua/NAN)