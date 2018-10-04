Mining firms say Zambia’s tax hike plan will ruin economy

Zambia map
Zambia map

The mining tax increases proposed by Zambia’s 2019 budget will break the back of the economy, with some mining companies already putting on hold, expansion plans, industry body said on Thursday.

The budget was presented last week.

“More tax regime instability, massive increases, and novel taxes not seen anywhere else in the world, will hurt the mining industry.

”It will maim all those who rely on it for success,” Zambia Chamber of Mines President, Nathan Chishimba, said in a statement.

Zambia said last Friday it will introduce new mining duties and increase royalties to help bring down mounting debt.

(Reuters/NAN)

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD:To place a text based advert here, call +2348098788999

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.