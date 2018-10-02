Buhari pledges Nigeria’s support for South Sudan

Related News

Nigeria is prepared to help South Sudan stabilise politically and economically, President Muhammadu Buhari assures.

Receiving Ezekiel Gatkuoth, Special Envoy of the South Sudanese President at State House, Abuja, on Tuesday, President Buhari noted that the two countries have a lot in common in the area of developmental aspirations, adding: “It has not been smooth sailing for us all the way, too. But since South Sudan wants to share from our experience, we will support where we can, and pray hard for your stability.”

The president advised the leaders of South Sudan to keep making sacrifices “till the environment is completely stabilized,” stressing that stability should always be number one priority.

“You can’t manage a country efficiently till you have first stabilized it. Then, the economy must follow. You must provide jobs for the people, particularly the youths. Also, you need to check corruption. Guide your national resources jealously. We will do our best to support,” the president said.

Mr Gatkuoth, who is also his country’s petroleum minister, said President Buhari was widely admired across the continent for his role in fighting corruption, noting that it was the reason the African Union made him a champion of the anti-corruption crusade in Africa.

He said South Sudan was putting its house in order, but needed assistance from Nigeria in the areas of security transformation, constitutional reforms, and infrastructural development.