U.S. tourist commits suicide in central Uganda

A U.S. tourist on Thursday committed suicide by hanging in the central Ugandan district of Wakiso, a police spokesperson said.

Patrick Onyango, Uganda’s deputy police spokesperson, said that Larkin Crow, a male adult from Texas allegedly committed suicide at Uganda Wildlife Education Centre in Entebbe municipality, about 40 km south of the capital Kampala.

“The body was found hanging with a belt around his neck outside the dormitory.

“The scene (was) visited by a team of detectives and scene of crime officers,” said Mr Onyango.

The spokesperson said the police have launched investigations into the incident in the east African country.

“We are not just looking at this as a suicide case.

“We have launched investigations to find out exactly how and what happened before the incident,” said Mr Onyango.

He said the body of the deceased tourist has been taken to Mulago City Mortuary in Kampala for postmortem.

(Xinhua/NAN)