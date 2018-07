Related News

Eritrea has appointed its first ambassador to neighbouring Ethiopia in two decades, the government said on Saturday, as the former foes pushed on with a rapprochement.

The job went to Semere Russom, Eritrea’s current Education Minister and former Ambassador to the U.S. Information Minister Yemane Meskel said on Twitter.

The first Ethiopian flight to Eritrea in 20 years landed in Asmara on Wednesday as part peace-building efforts between the two countries.

(Reuters/NAN)