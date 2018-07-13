Libyan coastguard rescues 104 migrants East of Tripoli

Related News

The Libyan Coastguard says it recovered 104 people from a rubber boat off the country’s coast, in the latest such rescue as migrants attempt to travel to Europe.

According to a navy statement, the rescue operation was carried out near the coastal city of al-Khoms, 117 km east of the capital Tripoli.

Most of the migrants came from Eritrea, with a few from Egypt, Morocco, Sudan, Tunisia and Gambia.

Libya has become a major transit point for migrants trying to reach Europe by sea.

The country descended into chaos after the overthrow of long-time autocrat Muammar Gaddafi in a 2011 armed revolt.

The Geneva-based International Organisation for Migration stated that 1,405 people are believed to have died in the Mediterranean in the period from the start of the year until July 1.

(dpa/NAN)