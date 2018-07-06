Congolese, Uganda forces clash near maritime border: Congo official

Uganda
Map showing Uganda

Democratic Republic of Congo and Ugandan armed forces exchanged gunfire on a lake straddling their shared border, wounding at least two Congolese soldiers, a Congolese official said on Friday.

The two countries have a sometimes tense relationship, with the Congolese accusing Ugandan forces of encroaching on their territory and Ugandan authorities saying the Congolese do not do enough to stamp out militia activity near the border.

The clashes occurred on Thursday on Lake Edward, which divides northeastern Congo from northwestern Uganda, Donat Kibwana, the administrator of Congo’s Beni territory, told Reuters.

Congo’s navy had launched a patrol after several Congolese fishing boats were stopped on Wednesday by Ugandan forces, whom Kibwana accused of entering Congolese waters.

“This is how the patrol found itself ambushed by the Ugandan navy,” Kibwana said.

“Clashes followed that resulted in two people wounded from the Congolese army, and the Ugandan vessel was hit by gunshots from the Congolese army.”

He said he did not yet have information on any Ugandan casualties.

Uganda’s army spokesman could not be immediately reached for comment.

Congo and Uganda were enemies during a 1998-2003 conflict in eastern Congo that resulted in millions of deaths.

UN investigators also accused Uganda in 2012 of backing an insurrection in the area, charges it denied.

However, the countries have also said they are jointly planning military operations against a Ugandan rebel group that has been blamed for hundreds of civilian deaths in Beni since 2014.(Reuters/NAN)

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD: To place a text-based advert here. Call Willie - +2347088095401

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.