Mugabe returns to Zimbabwe after treatment abroad

Robert Mugabe, Ex-President of Zimbabwe
Former President Robert Mugabe returned to Zimbabwe on Tuesday on a private chartered flight from Singapore, where he had been seeking medical treatment.

Accompanied by his wife Grace and a large entourage, the 94-year-old appeared to be struggling to walk as he left the airport in Harare.

Mr Mugabe flew to Singapore about three weeks ago for an undisclosed ailment, although sources said he was suffering from high blood pressure.

Mr Mugabe was ousted by a military coup in November after almost four decades in power.

(dpa/NAN)

