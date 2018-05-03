Top ZANU-PF members lose Zimbabwe party primaries

Related News

Most of Zimbabwe’s ruling ZANU-PF party heavy weights failed to win in primary polls held Sunday and Monday, said party’s national political commissar Engelbert Rugeje.

Among the party big wigs who fell by the way side are special advisor to president Emmerson Mnangagwa and warveterans association chairman Christopher Mutsvangwa, scholarships minister Christopher Mushowe and

Industry and commerce minister Mike Bimha.

According to results announced by Mr Rugeje, a number of the party’s politburo members also failed to win the ticket to represent the party in forthcoming elections set for mid-year.

Reports also say party chairperson and cabinet minister Oppah Kashiri lost in the primary polls.

Mr Rugeje said the results were from at least 90 per cent of the 210 constituencies.

“We have 22 females who made it. There are some constituencies where voting is still to be done, while in

other areas polling is in progress and we will notify the nation as soon as we get the results,” Mr Rugeje said.

The primary polls were marred by irregularities that resulted in voting in some areas being delayed or nullified.

President Mnangagwa said the challenges experienced in the party’s internal polls were part of efforts to

entrench democracy in the party.

ZANU-PF will on Friday launch its 2018 election manifesto as it gears for the polls which Mr Mnangagwa has

promised will be free, fair and credible.

(Xinhua/NAN)