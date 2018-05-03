Heavy rains kill 183 in Rwanda in four months

Rwanda on map
Rwanda on map used to illustrate the story. [Photo credit: Alamy]

At least 183 people were killed and 215 others injured in Rwanda by heavy rains in the first four months of 2018, the Ministry of Disaster Management and Refugees of Rwanda said.

From January 1 to April 30, the disasters including floods and lightning also destroyed a total of 9,974 houses, leaving 706 people homeless, according to figures released by the ministry on Thursday.

Also destroyed were 2,450 hectares of plantations and 21 school structures, according to the figures.

The cabinet of Rwanda on Wednesday at a meeting expressed concern and sympathy to all Rwandans, especially families that had lost members and those impacted by the effects of the recent disasters.

The meeting also discussed strategies and mechanisms that would continue to support those affected by disasters and to fast-track repair of damaged properties. (Xinhua/NAN)

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD: To place a text-based advert here. Call Willie - +2347088095401

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.