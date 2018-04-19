South Sudan shuts down BBC relay stations over unpaid debts

Related News

South Sudanese authorities confirmed Thursday the shutdown of BBC relay stations in the country for failing to pay more than three years of broadcasting debts.

James Chilim, South Sudan Broadcasting Corporation (SSBC) Managing Director, told Xinhua in Juba that BBC was shut down for non-compliance to pay arrears in spite of a reminder in January.

“BBC has been using South Sudan broadcasting corporation premises for the last three years and three months without paying renting fees,” Mr Chilim said Thursday.

BBC relay stations, Arabic and English, in Juba and Wau have been off air for about two weeks now.

Mr Chilim revealed to Xinhua that BBC had an agreement with the ex-minister of information and broadcasting cooperation, Barnaba Benjamin but the agreement was later concealed after establishment of corporation.

“SSBC gave them a verbal warning in March, 2018 and they ignored it. SSBC gave them several notices in writing through all communications channels but they ignored,” he said.

He said since January he had sent several emails to BBC management but failed to get a response, saying it was a breach of contract.

However, BBC said it regretted SSBC’s decision to stop broadcasting its news services to an audience of more than 400,000 in South Sudan, saying it is working to resolve the issue.

In March, South Sudan’s media regulator suspended UN aided Radio Miraya FM citing failure to comply with the country’s media regulatory policies to register and obtain operating license.

Media fraternity operating in the country have gradually come under warning and tight control from the regulator since it was established in 2016.

In 2017, 20 foreign journalists were barred by the media authority from entering and reporting in the country.

(Xinhua/NAN)