Three commissioners from Kenya’s election board announced their resignation from the body on Monday, citing failure of the body’s leadership and dysfunction in the organisation.

“The institution has continued to be dysfunctional, with arbitrary decision-making, leaking of internal documents and pursuing of personal interests,” the three officials from the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission said in a statement they released at a news conference in Nairobi.

One of the three officials who resigned was the vice chairman of the body.

The commission was frequently at the centre of controversy during Kenya’s extended election season in 2017, in which around 100 people were killed.

On April 19, the commission sent its chief executive on three months’ compulsory leave pending an audit without giving a detailed reason for the move.

NAN reports that the Commission’s spokesman Andrew Limo told Reuters that the tweet was accurate but declined further comment. Chiloba did not immediately reply to a Reuters request for comment.

Several days before the Aug. 8 vote, a top official from the commission was found dead in unclear circumstances, adding to a climate of fear surrounding the vote for Kenyans who saw their 2007 election descend into ethnic violence.

The Supreme Court nullified the results of the August election, citing procedural irregularities.

It ruled that commission officials had announced results before being able to verify them.

President Uhuru Kenyatta won a repeat vote in October that opposition leader Raila Odinga boycotted.